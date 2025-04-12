Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Inspiring Quotes to Share

As the nation prepares to observe Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, people across India are gearing up to pay tribute to Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, one of the most respected architects of modern India.

Born on April 14, 1891, Dr. Ambedkar was a social reformer, jurist, economist, and the Father of the Indian Constitution. His fight for equality, justice, and education made him a symbol of empowerment for generations, especially for marginalized communities.

Here are 10 powerful quotes from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar that continue to inspire and guide the nation:

“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

“If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help.”

“Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.”

“Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”

“However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a Constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good.”

“Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.”

“Religion must mainly be a matter of principles only. It cannot be a matter of rules...”

“I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity.”

“Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean... man is born for the development of his self.”

“Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience.”

As April 14 approaches, these quotes serve as a powerful reminder of Dr. Ambedkar's vision for a just, inclusive, and progressive India.