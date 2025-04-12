PM Muft Bijli Scheme: Government’s Big Solar Push & How You Can Apply

The State government has set an ambitious target to install solar panels on 20 lakh homes under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, aiming to generate 4,000 megawatts of electricity by March 2027. Both the Central and State governments are actively encouraging citizens to adopt rooftop solar energy by offering substantial subsidies to boost the country’s clean energy reserves.

The estimated cost of installing a 2 kW rooftop solar panel is around ₹1.10 lakh. Of this, the Central government will provide a subsidy of ₹60,000, covering over 50% of the total cost. Additionally, for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) households, the State government will cover the remaining ₹50,000, making the installation completely free.

For Backward Class (BC) families, the State government has announced an additional ₹20,000 subsidy. These families are encouraged to take a loan for the remaining ₹30,000 to complete the installation.

A 2 kW solar panel can generate up to 240 units of electricity per month. Considering an average household consumption of 100 units, the surplus electricity can be sold back to the grid by connecting the panel through net metering.

To apply for the scheme, the applicant must:

Be an Indian citizen.

Own a house with a suitable rooftop for solar panel installation.

Have a valid electricity connection.

Not have availed of any previous subsidy for solar panels.

How to Apply:

Interested applicants can apply through the official PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana portal. Follow these steps:

Visit the official website of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Select your state, district, and electricity distribution company (DISCOM).

Enter your consumer number, mobile number, and other required details.

Complete the online application form and upload the necessary documents.

Submit the form and await a feasibility check by the local DISCOM.

Upon approval, select a registered vendor for installation.

Set up net metering as required.

Receive the subsidy amount after successful installation and inspection.

Progress So Far