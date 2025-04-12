WWE Wrestlemania 41: Randy Orton Brutally Snubbed by Triple H?

WWE Superstar Randy Orton still doesn't have a match at Wrestlemania 41. Everyone thought Orton would get to fight in the weeks before the big Las Vegas event. As things stand right now, the WWE legend is not scheduled to participate and won't be featured in any of the matches on both days of Wrestlemania.

This follows Kevin Owner's announcement that he will miss the foreseeable future due to a neck injury. Orton, who gave an RKO to Aldis last week, revealed that he was inspired by a giant fan to perform the same move in 2023. Randy also demanded that he better be given a match at Wrestlemania, and he doesn't mind if Aldis himself takes off the suit and puts on his wrestling gear.

Randy Orton was talking when Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga interrupted him, and a fight broke out. LA Knight intervened to save Orton, which ultimately became the main event. WWE Smackdown.

To make things interesting, there was a rumored card that's doing the rounds for WWE Wrestlemania 41. Hours later, WWE released the full card for both days of Wrestlemania in Las Vegas. The rumored card has "Randy Orton vs. TBD" listed for Sunday, whereas the original WWE card doesn't include "The Viper" at all.

However, WrestleMania would not be possible without Randy Orton, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if Triple H were to announce a match between Orton and Solo Sikoa, given their recent brawl at WWE Smackdown.