Doctors should lead Fit India Movement, promote wellness, preventive care: Union Minister

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Doctors are torchbearers of the Fit India Movement, said Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, asking them to promote wellness and preventive care in the country.

Mandaviya said this at the second graduation ceremony of ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad, held at Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium in New Delhi.

Addressing the graduating medical students, Mandaviya emphasised the importance of healthcare professionals in the development of a healthy nation.

“A healthy citizen is the foundation of a healthy society, and hence, a healthy nation,” he said.

“Doctors are the torchbearers of the Fit India Movement, playing a critical role in promoting wellness, preventive care, and healthy habits among the population,” he added.

The Union Minister also advised the graduate students on dedication, ethical practice, and service to the community, urging them to continue their journey with passion and integrity.

Further, he reminded them that medals are only milestones, but the true reward lies in the lives they will touch.

“Even in moments where you don’t ‘win,’ learning itself becomes a form of victory,” Mandaviya said.

He also urged the new doctors to serve in rural and underserved areas, understand ground realities, and ensure healthcare remains accessible, affordable, and ethical.

Launched in August 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Fit India Movement aims to make fitness an integral part of citizens' daily lives by integrating behavioural changes and moving towards a more physically active lifestyle.

Reminding the country’s aim to be Viksit Bharat by 2047, Mandaviya noted that “the vision is not just the Prime Minister’s dream, it is the shared duty of 140 crore Indians”. He also highlighted the central role doctors will play in this transformation. Every consultation and every life saved, he noted, contributes to national productivity and progress.

During the graduation ceremony, a total of 447 students including 100 students each from the 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 batch, and the first batch of 47 postgraduate students graduated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.