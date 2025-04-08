Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 Gets Hit by Trump Tariffs! Rajamouli on High Alert

Tollywood’s much-awaited project SSMB29, helmed by blockbuster director S.S. Rajamouli and featuring superstar Mahesh Babu, is reportedly navigating unexpected budget hurdles. The root cause? A ripple effect from ongoing international economic shifts—particularly those tied to U.S. trade policies.

Visual effects (VFX) have become a cornerstone of high-stakes filmmaking, and for an action-adventure set against a jungle backdrop like SSMB29, they’re non-negotiable. Rajamouli, celebrated for his visual storytelling in Baahubali and RRR, had planned to collaborate with premium U.S.-based VFX studios once again to ensure global standards.

However, evolving trade regulations and tariff structures—some dating back to the Donald Trump administration—have made outsourcing to American VFX companies significantly more expensive. These firms, known for their world-class output, are now subject to heightened operational costs, pushing up project budgets for international clients.

With production costs escalating, SSMB29 is expected to overshoot its original financial blueprint. In response, Rajamouli’s team is reportedly exploring alternatives such as collaborating with Indian VFX firms or adopting a blended production model to curb spending without sacrificing visual quality.

Sources close to the production say that while budget control is now a top priority, quality remains uncompromised. The makers are determined to meet global cinematic expectations while navigating financial constraints—a tightrope walk that many Indian filmmakers may soon have to master.

The situation isn’t unique to SSMB29. Other high-budget Indian films with heavy VFX components are also bracing for increased costs. As Indian cinema scales global heights, the industry’s dependency on international post-production talent is being re-evaluated.

Ultimately, the financial strategies adopted for SSMB29 may set a precedent for future pan-Indian and global projects—highlighting a growing need for smart budgeting in an increasingly unpredictable economic landscape.