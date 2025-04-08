Pune woman death case: Aaditya Thackeray demands action against Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday targeted the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led MahaYuti government over the death of a pregnant woman, Tanisha Bhise, in Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital at Pune for alleged denial of treatment after demanding a deposit of Rs 10 lakh.

Aaditya has asked why the government is protecting trust and the hospital and not initiating action despite the inquiry committee citing non-compliance with the stipulated norms.

“Everybody is looking at whether Chief Minister Fadnavis will act against the trust and the agency running the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune that demanded 10 lakh rupees from the woman for delivery. Her inability to pay this ransom led to her demise,” said Aaditya in his post on ‘X’, a day after the consulting obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Sushrut Ghaisas resigned.

He said that the internal committee denied the charge (of demanding a deposit of Rs 10 lakh by DR Ghaisas), while on Monday, a doctor admitted and resigned from the administration.

“How can Punekars trust such a hospital that speaks two different things to save itself and not the patient? If the hospital was demanding ransom money, what about the hospital’s tax and municipal dues? It’s in crores! Will the agencies go knocking on the doors of the trustees and agencies running this hospital?” he questioned.

Aaditya further asked, “Who is running this hospital and why is it so influential that the Chief Minister has to defend it?”

Dr Ghaisas, who, after a check-up of Tanisha Bhise on a case paper demanded a deposit of Rs 10 lakh, resigned on Monday, citing intense public anger, social media backlash, and threat calls as reasons.

Tanisha Bhise later died at another facility after giving birth to twin daughters.

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director of the hospital, told reporters: “In his resignation letter, Dr Ghaisas stated that he is under tremendous mental pressure due to public outrage, criticism and threats. He fears this will impact his ability to treat other patients and may also compromise the safety of his family. To avoid injustice to his work, he has decided to resign.”

He said that the hospital administration has forwarded the resignation to its trustees, and it is expected that it will be accepted, adding that Dr Ghaisas will complete his scheduled surgeries and work until Thursday.

Incidentally, the preliminary report prepared by the five-member inquiry committee chaired by Deputy Director Pune Circle Dr Radhakishan Pawar has blamed the hospital for the violation of provisions from the Hospitals Act by not giving primary treatment and later referring the case for further treatment.

The committee was established by the Public Health Department amid protests against the hospital.

According to the committee, the hospital has also violated the provisions of the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, which clearly mentions that in an emergency, the Charitable Hospitals must attend to the patient immediately and provide essential medical facilities for all life-saving emergency treatment and procedure, and toll stabilisation.

