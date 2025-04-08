Shanto, Rahim return as Tanzim Hasan earns maiden call-up for Zimbabwe Tests

Dhaka, April 8 (IANS) Bangladesh have handed a maiden Test call-up to pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib for the upcoming two-match home series against Zimbabwe starting on April 20. The 22-year-old, who has played 10 ODIs and 22 T20Is for Bangladesh, has 37 scalps to his name in international cricket so far.

Full-time skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and veteran Mushfiqur Raheem are the notable inclusions in Bangladesh's 15-member squad. Shanto and Rahim missed the ICC World Test Championship series against the West Indies.

Rahim, who recently retired from the ODI format following the Champions Trophy, is the highest-capped Bangladesh player in the red-ball format. With 94 Tests under his belt, Mushfiqur has 6,007 runs at an average of 37.8, including 11 centuries and 27 half-centuries.

Notably, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed is among the absentees, as he has been ruled out due to a left Achilles tendon injury, as confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board in an official statement.

Litton Das will be unavailable for selection due to his commitments with Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League. Additionally, Shahadat Hossain, Hasan Murad, and Shoriful Islam have been dropped from the squad that toured the West Indies in late 2024.

The two-match Test series will kick off on April 20 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, with the second Test set to begin on April 28 in Chattogram.

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Jaker Ali Anik (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (VC), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

