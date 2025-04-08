Locals express gratitude as Rajouri–Poonch highway, Bathuni bridge work progresses

Rajouri, April 8 (IANS) Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is making significant strides in upgrading the crucial Jammu–Rajouri–Poonch Highway.

This ambitious project includes widening the 180 km highway, constructing five tunnels, and building multiple bridges to enhance road safety, reduce travel time, and ensure all-weather connectivity.

A major highlight of the project is the 250-metre Bathuni Bridge, which has already reached 40 per cent completion.

"Work is going on round-the-clock using modern equipment and skilled manpower. We are confident that the bridge will be ready for traffic by December," said project structural engineer Vishav Mehra.

The upgraded highway is expected to boost economic activities, ease civilian mobility, and strengthen strategic infrastructure in the border region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Local residents have expressed deep gratitude to the central government and the BRO for their unwavering commitment to the region’s development.

Speaking to IANS, Gulzar Ahmed, a resident of Rajouri said, "The highway we are standing on used to be a hotspot for accidents. It was a narrow road, but today it’s a wide, well-constructed highway. Look at the entire stretch from Jammu to Srinagar—huge highways have been built. The central government has constructed large roads, and where four lanes were required, they’ve delivered four lanes.

"We never imagined such wide roads, open spaces, and massive highways in Rajouri-Poonch, let alone large tunnels. There are almost four tunnels from Jammu to Poonch, with three already finalised. The work on the fourth tunnel in Poonch is also nearing completion.

"I never thought a train connected to Delhi would reach Srinagar, but now, thanks to the central government, we have a massive bridge in Reasi district. Imagine, a train running across that bridge from Srinagar to Delhi. We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for this incredible gift to the people of J&K."

Karan Shreyal, another local, also praised the development.

Shreyal said, "Jammu and Poonch are now part of an extensive road network across Jammu and Kashmir.

"Look at the Pir Panjal tunnel, where I’m standing. Its construction was completed rapidly. The promises made by the central government for Jammu and Kashmir have been fulfilled. People never imagined tunnels would be built here, yet the government has reached even the remotest mountains.

"This initiative is taking Jammu and Kashmir in a new direction, making it a prominent region in India. The second-highest railway bridge in the world, the Chenab Rail Bridge, is right here in our own Jammu and Kashmir.

"The railway service from Katra to Kashmir is a significant achievement. Previously, Kashmir was accessible for only seven months a year, but now, with the new infrastructure, it remains open year-round. In Ladakh, efforts are underway to construct a major route through the district tunnel, ensuring year-round accessibility."

Shreyal further added, "Traveling from Poonch to Jammu used to take six hours, but once the road is fully completed, it will take just 3 to 4 hours. From Rajouri, the journey to Jammu will be reduced to about 2.5 hours if the speed limits are optimised. This is a remarkable achievement, and we sincerely thank the Government of India, Prime Minister Modi, and Minister Nitin Gadkari for these monumental developments."

The ongoing infrastructure projects are not just about connectivity, they represent a transformative era for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The enhanced road network will foster economic growth, improve emergency response times, and strengthen the region’s strategic security framework.

