YS Jagan mourns Padmashri Vanajeevi Ramayya’s Demise

Tadepalli, April 12: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to Padma Shri awardee and noted environmentalist Vanajeevi Ramayya, hailing him as a tireless crusader for nature and a beacon of social service.

In a heartfelt message on X, Jagan wrote, “Vanajeevi Ramayya’s unwavering dedication to environmental protection and afforestation is both unforgettable and inspiring. His relentless mission to promote greenery, including the planting of over one crore saplings, stands as a living legacy to his love for Mother Earth.”

He further added, “His remarkable life continues to inspire generations to come. We offer our deepest respects and pray for his soul to rest in eternal peace.”