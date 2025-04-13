Baisakhi 2025: Hyderabad's Streets Buzz with Punjabi Celebrations

The Punjabi community in Hyderabad is celebrating Baisakhi today, April 13, with the traditional spring and harvest festival being marked with immense fervour and cultural vibrance. Celebrations, which had already begun a week ago, are now at their peak as Gurudwaras, cultural organisations, and hotels across the twin cities have geared up for the grand occasion. Reflecting the sizeable presence of Punjabis in the region, Hyderabad is home to 29 Gurudwaras, many of which are hosting elaborate celebrations, including prayers, langar (community meal), and cultural programmes.

At Gurudwara Sahib in Secunderabad, preparations were in full swing since early morning. Prayers began at dawn and will continue till 11 am, followed by langar for all devotees. Free medical check-ups and medicine distribution are also part of the services. Organisers shared that Hyderabad feels like home and the community celebrates with the same devotion and scale as in Punjab.

Gurudwara Sahib in Ameerpet is also observing Saajna Diwas, commemorating the formation of the Khalsa Panth. A week-long recitation of Gurbani Kirtans and the completion of the Shri Akhand Path of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji has been underway. The event will feature devotional hymns by Ragi Jathas from across the country, culminating in Guru Ka Langar and a grand Nagar Keertan procession in the evening at 5.30 pm.

Adding a festive culinary touch to the day, hotels across the city are continuing their Punjabi food festivals. One local hotelier mentioned hosting a 10-day Punjabi food festival that received an overwhelming response, noting Hyderabad’s love for Punjabi cuisine. A renowned Punjabi chef highlighted popular dishes such as Sarson ka Saag, Rajma Chawal, Pindi Chole, Kadhi Pakodi, and sweet Pinni, adding that interest in Punjabi cooking is steadily growing, with young chefs eager to learn and serve traditional dishes.

The Telangana Punjabi Sabha is hosting its annual Baisakhi Mela at HICC, expecting more than 4,000 attendees. The event includes cultural programmes, traditional folk dances, and a special performance by Gurdas Maan. Organisers stated that this year’s celebration will be even more vibrant, continuing their long-standing efforts to uphold Punjabi traditions and bring the community together.

As the day unfolds, Hyderabad’s Baisakhi celebrations reflect the unity, joy, and deep cultural roots of the Punjabi community. From religious observances to cultural performances and festive cuisine, the city is alive with the spirit of Baisakhi today, April 13.