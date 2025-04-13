India celebrates Baisakhi with devotion, cultural festivities and spiritual fervour

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Thousands of devotees across India celebrated Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, with religious devotion, vibrant cultural traditions, and community spirit on Sunday.

Marking the first day of the month of Baisakh, the festival is widely observed on April 13 and occasionally on April 14. In Punjab and other northern states, it symbolises the spring harvest and serves as an occasion of gratitude for both agricultural abundance and spiritual legacy.

In Amritsar, a massive gathering of devotees thronged the sacred precincts of Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple), offering prayers and taking holy dips in the Sarovar.

The city resonated with hymns and spiritual chants, while community kitchens (langars) served thousands of visitors.

Speaking to the reporters, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Bhai Manjit Singh said, "The tenth Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, established the Khalsa Panth on the day of Vaisakhi in 1699 at Sri Anandpur Sahib, showing the path of living with dignity. This chapter of Sikh history holds great significance in the religious history of the world."

One of the devotees told IANS, "Today is the sacred day of Baisakhi, and after taking a holy dip at Shri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, I felt immense peace. It's a beautiful feeling on this holy occasion, which also marks the harvest season."

Gurudwaras across the country held early morning prayers and recitations from sacred texts, followed by langars serving special dishes such as kada prasad, phirini, and saffron rice, further enriching the festive atmosphere.

Fairs, processions, and traditional folk performances like Bhangra and Gidda showcased the cultural richness of Punjab.

The streets came alive with colours, music, and a spirit of community celebration.

In Haridwar, lakhs of devotees took holy dips in the River Ganga amid heightened security. The city was divided into multiple zones and sectors to ensure smooth management and safety during the occasion.

From sacred rituals to cultural displays, Baisakhi is being celebrated with deep reverence and vibrant enthusiasm across the country.

