Who is Shardul Thakur's wife, Mittali Parulkar? Everything to Know About Their Love Story and Marriage

In this edition of the IPL, the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) achieved a remarkable feat by selecting Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur. a bowling replacement. The team already dealt with too many injuries with their pacers, and Shardul Thakur looked like a decent option for a battered team like LSG. Despite the low expectations, Shardul Thakur appeared to be a viable option.

Shardul surprised one and all with his disciplined bowling. In fact, for LSG to remain at the top half of the table, Shardul is one of the main reasons. Bowling tight lines and not leaking runs in the death overs have worked well for the team, and Shardul is at the center of this epic performance from the Giants.

Going forward into the tournament, Rishabh Pant will rely heavily on Shardul Thakur's experience to give him the much-needed breakthroughs wherever required, and from the way Thakur is bowling, it looks like it won't be that difficult.

Who is Shardul Thaku's wife, Mittali Parulkar?

In terms of Shardul's personal life, he got married in 2023 to successful entrepreneur and model, Mittali Parulkar. Their marriage generated quite a bit of buzz at that time, and the couple looked like they were truly made for each other.

Mittali Parulkar is the founder of 'All the JAZZ- luxury bakes,' a premium bakery brand. She holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from Mithibai College in Mumbai, and she also has a background in corporate finance.

Before establishing her baking business, Mittali worked as a company secretary and left that job to follow her passion for baking. Both Mittali and Shardul have known each other from their school days, and that friendship had eventually blossomed into love and into marriage.

The duo got married in a traditional Marathi wedding on February 27, 2023, in Kajrat, Mumbai. The couple, who have been in love with each other ever since, doesn't have children yet and are focusing on their individual careers at the moment.