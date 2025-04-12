Nani's HIT 3 Faces Censor Trouble Ahead of Release!

Natural Star Nani, who recently made waves as a producer with the critically acclaimed Court, is now returning to the silver screen with the much-anticipated crime thriller HIT 3. Slated for release on May 1st, the film is generating significant buzz, with promotional activities expected to begin next week.

In a surprising move, the film has already undergone its censor screening, nearly three weeks before its official release—a rare occurrence in the Telugu film industry where such screenings usually take place just a week prior to release.

According to sources close to the team, this early screening was a strategic decision. The makers wanted ample time to implement any changes suggested by the censor board without affecting the film’s release schedule. This precaution stems from the film’s high-octane violent content, which is reportedly among the most intense ever portrayed in Telugu cinema.

Though the censor board members have remained tight-lipped about the outcome, industry insiders suggest that significant cuts may be on the cards. In such a case, the team is prepared to appeal to the revision committee to preserve the film's original essence and vision.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 3 is produced under Wall Poster Cinema, Nani’s own banner. The film stars Srinidhi Shetty, known for her role in KGF, as the female lead, while Nani steps into the role of Arjun Sarkaar, a gritty and intense character central to the story.

With the first two installments of the HIT franchise achieving blockbuster status, expectations are sky-high for this third chapter. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what new heights the franchise will reach with this latest installment.