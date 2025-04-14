Hamas claims killing, wounding Israeli soldiers in Rafah

Gaza, April 14 (IANS) Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed that its fighters killed and wounded several Israeli soldiers in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, Al-Qassam said that its fighters detonated a house rigged with explosives, targeting an Israeli special forces unit that had infiltrated the Abu al-Rus area east of Rafah.

The brigades did not disclose the number of casualties, and the Israeli army has not issued a response regarding the claim, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a press statement that the army's 252nd Division continues to operate in northern Gaza.

According to Adraee, the forces destroyed an underground tunnel route measuring approximately 1.2 kilometres in length and 20 metres in depth. A weapons depot was found near the tunnel, containing about 20 improvised explosive devices, an anti-tank missile launcher, and other combat equipment.

He added that during the operation, a military drone identified several individuals planting an explosive device near Israeli forces. The Air Force then launched a strike, reportedly killing the individuals.

Earlier on Saturday Hamas said that it is positive about any Gaza ceasefire proposal that guarantees a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Hamas said on that such a proposal must also ensure an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people and include a serious prisoner exchange deal.

A Hamas delegation headed to Cairo on Saturday at the invitation of Egypt. While in Cairo, they are expected to meet with mediators from Qatar and Egypt, as part of ongoing efforts to reach an agreement and halt Israeli attacks in Gaza, it added.

