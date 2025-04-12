Anchor Ravi Apologizes for Controversial Skit Following Backlash from Hindu Groups

Anchor Ravi and Sudigali Sudheer are caught up in a controversy following a skit that included a scene involving Nandishwarudu, which triggered backlash from Hindu organizations. Despite issuing an apology earlier, Ravi has now released another video offering further clarification on the matter.

In his video, Ravi stated, "I am someone who follows Chhatrapati Shivaji, reads the Hanuman Chalisa, and chants Shiv Mantras as soon as I wake up. I am a Hindu and deeply cherish my faith. Just like everyone else, I would fight to protect my religion. The skit was not created on YouTube, and when we realized that it had hurt many people, we deleted it immediately."

Ravi further explained, "I’ve been receiving multiple calls after my phone number was shared on social media, with people accusing me of hurting Hinduism. Among these calls, one recording has gone viral. The spoof we made, which involved placing Nandishwarudu on stage and taking off our slippers in devotion, was never intended to offend anyone. It was simply a recreation of a scene from a movie. We will be extra cautious going forward to avoid such incidents."

This controversy has ignited a broader conversation about the fine line between humor and religious sensitivities, highlighting the challenges public figures face when navigating such issues.