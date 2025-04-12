YS Jagan Conveys Hanuman Jayanti wishes

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his warm greetings to the people.

Sharing his wishes on X, he wrote, “On this sacred day, we pay tribute to Lord Hanuman — the epitome of strength, unwavering devotion to Lord Rama, and tireless service. May his blessings bring courage, compassion, and harmony into everyone’s lives. Heartfelt wishes to all on this spiritually significant day.”