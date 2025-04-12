Hyderabad Metro Gets Extension to Skill University in Future City

The Hyderabad Metro is all set to expand with a new extension planned up to the upcoming Future City, following a decision made during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to prepare plans to expand the Metro Rail by 40 km, connecting the Hyderabad International Airport to the Young India Skills Development University in Future City. This move is aimed at supporting the city's future growth and improving connectivity.

The Future City project is proposed across 30,000 acres, and given Hyderabad's rapid expansion, the CM said the Metro would be extended up to Mirkhanpet. He also instructed officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) with estimated costs and submit it to the Union Government for approval.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the newly formed Future City Development Authority (FSDA) will work together on this Metro expansion project.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the status of the Hyderabad Metro Phase-II project, for which officials confirmed that all proposals have been submitted to the Centre and are awaiting clearance. Discussions have been held with officials in New Delhi to push for faster approvals.

The Phase-II Metro expansion covers a total of 76.4 km, which includes:

Nagole to Shamshabad Airport (36.8 km)

Raiadurgam to Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km)

MGBS to Chandrayangutta (7.5 km)

Miyapur to Patancheru (13.4 km)

LB Nagar to Hayathnagar (7.1 km)

The estimated cost for this phase is ₹24,269 crore, with a proposed 50:50 funding model between the Centre and the state government.

CM Revanth Reddy instructed officials to keep engaging with the Centre and to be ready to start construction once approvals come through. Metro MD NVS Reddy and senior officials attended the review meeting.