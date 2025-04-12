AP Inter Results 2025: Krishna District Tops in First Year and Second Year Results
BIEAP Declared Intermediate Results 2025 for AP
Krishna District Secured Top Position in First Year Results with 85 Percent Pass Rate
Krishan District Topped in Second Year Results with 93 Percent Pass Rate
Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results have been officially announced by Minister Nara Lokesh. The pass percentage for the first-year Intermediate exams stood at 70%, while the second-year results recorded a pass rate of 83%.
Speaking on the occasion, Nara Lokesh highlighted that this year marked the highest pass percentage in the past decade. He noted that government and government-aided colleges performed exceptionally well, and praised the efforts of teachers and staff for their contribution in achieving these impressive results.
Krishna District Tops the Charts:
Krishna district secured the top position in the first-year results with an 85% pass rate.
In the second-year results, Krishna district again topped with a 93% pass percentage.
Chittoor district recorded the lowest pass percentage in the first-year with 54%.
Alluri district stood last in the second-year results, with a pass percentage of 73%.