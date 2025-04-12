AP Inter Results 2025: Krishna District Tops in First Year and Second Year Results

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results have been officially announced by Minister Nara Lokesh. The pass percentage for the first-year Intermediate exams stood at 70%, while the second-year results recorded a pass rate of 83%.

Speaking on the occasion, Nara Lokesh highlighted that this year marked the highest pass percentage in the past decade. He noted that government and government-aided colleges performed exceptionally well, and praised the efforts of teachers and staff for their contribution in achieving these impressive results.

Krishna District Tops the Charts:

Krishna district secured the top position in the first-year results with an 85% pass rate.

In the second-year results, Krishna district again topped with a 93% pass percentage.

Chittoor district recorded the lowest pass percentage in the first-year with 54%.

Alluri district stood last in the second-year results, with a pass percentage of 73%.