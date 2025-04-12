Jaat OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sunny Deol-Starrer Action Movie?

Legendary Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol made a comeback on the big screen with Jaat, a high-voltage action entertainer with Randeep Hooda playing the antagonist. The movie received positive reviews from the public who attended the first day's show, but the word-of-mouth quickly changed. The film got mixed reviews on its first day, and while its collections are steady, Jaat won't do as well as Gaddar-2.

As the weekend approaches, the Jaat movie is expected to gain momentum, drawing crowds to the screens to witness their beloved actor performing in a South Indian style. Fans eagerly awaited the movie's OTT release as soon as it hit the big screen.

Jaat Movie OTT: When will the movie start streaming?

The popular streaming giant Netflix has acquired the OTT rights for the movie Jaat. The film, directed by Gopichand Mailneni, will be one of the most-watched when it streams. Regarding its release date, there is no official confirmation from either the streaming partner or the makers.

However, given the typical Bollywood OTT release schedule, Jaat is likely to debut two months following its theatrical release. Since the movie was released on the 10th of April, fans can expect it to be out on OTT around the second week of June.