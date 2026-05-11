Telangana CM Questions DGP Over POCSO Case Against Bandi's Son

A controversy involving the son of BJP leader and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has sparked a major political storm in Telangana. A POCSO case has reportedly been registered against his son, Bandi Bhagirath, over allegations of harassing a minor girl.

However, criticism has intensified over the alleged lack of prompt action from the police department in the case. Amid the growing backlash, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is said to have responded to the issue. Reports suggest that he met DGP C. V. Anand on Monday and sought details regarding the investigation.

The Chief Minister reportedly questioned the DGP, asking, “If the complaint was filed on the 8th of this month, why has no action been taken so far?” In response, the DGP is believed to have explained that the police force had been fully occupied with security arrangements related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Following the discussion, Revanth Reddy reportedly directed the DGP to immediately begin a full-scale investigation into the matter.

A case against Bandi Bhagirath was registered at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station under charges related to the harassment of a minor girl. Earlier reports had claimed that Bhagirath had also filed a complaint making serious allegations against the girl’s family. However, police sources later dismissed those reports as false.

In light of the mounting criticism, the Chief Minister has reportedly instructed the DGP to constitute special teams for a comprehensive investigation into the case.