April 12 Bank Holiday or not?

Customers across India are checking whether Tuesday, May 12, 2026, is a bank holiday. According to the current holiday calendar, May 12 is a regular working day for banks in most parts of the country, as there is no major festival, public event, or national occasion scheduled tomorrow.

Are Banks Closed on May 12?

No, banks are not expected to remain closed across India on May 12, 2026. Most public sector, private sector, and cooperative banks are likely to operate normally.

Banking services, including branch operations, cheque clearing, cash deposits, withdrawals, and online banking facilities, are expected to function without interruption.

Any State-Wise Bank Holiday Tomorrow?

As of now, no major state-specific bank holiday has been widely announced for May 12. However, local holidays may occasionally be observed in certain regions because of:

Regional festivals

Local administrative holidays

State government notifications

Election-related closures in specific areas

Customers are advised to check with their local bank branches for any region-specific updates.

Regular Banking Services Expected

Banks are expected to follow standard business hours on May 12. Digital banking services such as:

UPI payments

Mobile banking

Internet banking

ATM services

will continue to remain available throughout the day.

Conclusion

To conclude, May 12, 2026, is not an official nationwide bank holiday in India. Banks are expected to remain open in most states as it is a normal working day with no major festival or special occasion.

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