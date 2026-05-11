Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets Ex CM Stalin

Politics in Tamil Nadu is taking a dramatic turn. Popular actor-turned-politician Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Riding on the momentum of his victory, he immediately announced the implementation of three key promises from his party’s election manifesto.

His first official signature was on a file approving 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers. He also signed files related to women’s safety and the eradication of drug abuse across the state. Vijay further stated on Monday that the special team being formed for women’s safety would function directly under his supervision.

Soon after taking oath as an MLA in the Assembly, Vijay prepared for a series of high-profile political meetings. In a move that surprised political circles, he decided to personally meet leaders of opposition parties.

As part of this outreach, Vijay first met MK Stalin, the DMK chief and former Chief Minister, at his residence. Sources from TVK described the meeting as a courtesy call. Vijay met Stalin around 3 PM on Monday.

Reports suggest that Vijay may next visit the residence of Vaiko, leader of the MDMK. Though the MDMK contested four seats as part of the DMK alliance, the party failed to win any constituency. Vijay is also expected to meet several other senior political leaders.

TVK leaders continue to maintain that these are purely courtesy meetings. However, speculation is growing over whether Vijay will also meet leaders of the AIADMK, particularly party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The issue has gained significance amid reported divisions within the AIADMK over extending support to TVK.

Meanwhile, the newly elected Tamil Nadu Assembly convened on Monday. All 234 newly elected MLAs took oath in the presence of the pro-tem Speaker. The DMK announced Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Leader of the Opposition. Elections for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker are scheduled for tomorrow.

The TVK-led coalition government is set to face a floor test on May 13. If everything proceeds smoothly, the first full session of the new Assembly is expected to begin on May 17.