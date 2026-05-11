May 12 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors and traders are searching to know whether Tuesday, May 12, 2026, is a stock market holiday in India. As per the current trading calendar, May 12 is a regular business day, and both the Indian stock exchanges are expected to function normally.

Is the Stock Market Closed on May 12?

No, the stock market is not closed on May 12, 2026. There is no festival, public holiday, or special occasion scheduled tomorrow that would result in the closure of trading activities.

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are expected to remain open for regular trading sessions.

Normal Trading Timings

Trading on May 12 will take place during the standard market hours:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Commodity and currency markets are also expected to operate as usual.

No Major Holiday or Festival Tomorrow

Since May 12 does not coincide with any national festival or banking holiday, financial markets across India are likely to continue without interruption.

Market holidays in India are generally observed during major festivals, national events, or weekends. As May 12 falls on a regular weekday with no official holiday announcement, trading activities will proceed normally.

Investor Advisory

Investors are advised to verify official holiday schedules released by NSE and BSE for any future market closures. Sudden changes are rare but may occur in exceptional situations.

Conclusion

To sum up, May 12, 2026, is not a stock market holiday in India. NSE and BSE will remain open, and trading will continue during regular market hours.

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