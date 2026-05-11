May 12 School Holiday or not?

Students and parents across India are once again searching for updates on whether Tuesday, May 12, 2026, will be a school holiday. As per the current calendar, May 12 is a regular working day and there are no major festivals, national holidays, or special occasions that would result in a nationwide closure of schools.

Are Schools Closed on May 12?

For most states, schools are expected to function normally on May 12, 2026. No official nationwide school holiday has been announced for tomorrow.

Summer Holidays Continue in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Even though May 12 is officially a working day, students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will continue to have holidays due to ongoing summer vacations.

Schools in both states are currently closed as part of the annual summer break declared because of high temperatures during May.

Most Schools Closed Due to Summer Vacations

Several schools in other parts of India are also shut for summer holidays during this period. Both private and government institutions in many regions have already started vacation schedules, making May 12 a holiday for a large number of students across the country.

Any Other State Holiday Tomorrow?

At present, there are no widely observed state-level holidays announced for May 12. However, some districts or schools may declare local holidays depending on:

Heatwave conditions

Weather alerts

Local administrative decisions

Individual school vacation calendars

Parents and students should check updates from their respective schools for confirmation.

Conclusion

To conclude, May 12, 2026, is not an official school holiday across India, and schools in many states are expected to remain open. However, due to summer vacations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and several other regions, most schools remain closed during this period.