Stop Buying Gold, Save Fuel: Will Indians Follow Narendra Modi?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to citizens to adopt cost-saving habits has become a major topic of discussion across India. His comments came amid growing concerns over the ongoing West Asia conflict and its possible impact on fuel prices, imports, and the economy.

During a public meeting in Hyderabad, Modi urged people to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption by encouraging work-from-home and online meetings wherever possible. He also promoted the use of electric vehicles to lower dependence on petrol and diesel.

One of the most talked-about suggestions was his appeal to avoid purchasing gold for one year. According to Modi, reducing gold imports could help the country save valuable foreign exchange reserves. He also advised families to cut down on cooking oil usage, saying it would improve both health and economic stability.

The Prime Minister further stressed the importance of natural farming. He encouraged farmers to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and move toward sustainable agriculture practices to decrease the country’s reliance on imports.

Economists and policy experts largely agree that these measures could benefit India during times of global uncertainty. However, many believe implementing them in real life would be difficult.

Experts pointed out that gold plays an important role in Indian culture and family savings, making it unrealistic for people to completely stop buying it for a year. Similarly, work-from-home can help save fuel mainly for IT employees, while workers in transport, manufacturing, and other sectors cannot follow the same model.

Agriculture specialists also noted that shifting to natural farming would require strong government support, financial assistance, and training programmes for farmers.

The comments have also triggered political reactions. The Indian National Congress criticised Modi’s statements and demanded a special Parliament discussion on the issue, claiming the government should explain the seriousness of the economic situation. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party defended the Prime Minister, with Amit Shah calling the suggestions visionary and necessary for the country’s long-term interests.

As debates continue online and offline, experts say public cooperation, awareness campaigns, and government support will be essential if such lifestyle changes are to become practical for ordinary citizens.

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