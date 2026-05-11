Purushaha In Theatres on May 22 as a Family Entertainer This Summer

The film Purushaha marks the debut of Pavan Kalyan Battula as a hero. The movie is directed by Veeru Vulavala. The film features Pavan Kalyan, Saptagiri, Kasireddy Rajkumar, Rayancha Kokkura, Vishika, and Hasini Sudheer in key roles. The posters, songs, glimpse videos, and teaser released so far have created strong interest among audiences. Presented by Battula Saraswathi and produced by Battula Koteswara Rao under the Kalyan Productions banner, the makers recently announced that the movie will release on May 22 worldwide and organized a press meet on this occasion.

Speaking at the media interaction,

Hero Pavan Kalyan said:

“Thanks to everyone who supported Purushaha. The reason I am standing on this stage today is my father. I thank director Veeru for trusting me and giving me this role. Special thanks to Saptagiri and Kasireddy for supporting me in acting. We successfully completed this film. Thanks to cinematographer Satish garu for presenting all of us so well on screen. Thanks to everyone who worked for this movie. Purushaha is arriving as a family entertainer this summer on May 22. I believe my father has produced the film at the level he dreamed of, and I have done justice to my role as an actor. I hope everyone watches and supports our movie.”

Director Veeru Vulavala said:

“I thank producer Koteswara Rao garu for supporting me throughout Purushaha. Thanks to our cinematographer Satish garu for standing by me during this journey. Audiences will definitely be impressed by Pavan Kalyan’s performance. I also thank Saptagiri garu, Kasireddy garu, and our heroines for their performances. I previously worked on films like Malli Raava, Jersey, and Masooda. I was able to make this film exactly the way I envisioned the story. We are bringing this movie as a summer special on May 22. I request everyone to watch and support our film, and I hope the media continues to encourage us in this journey.”

Saptagiri said:

“Purushaha completely reflects our director Veeru garu’s vision. He brought out excellent performances from all of us. To know how the film and screenplay have turned out, let’s wait until May 22. He has definitely tried to showcase his unique mark with this movie. Best wishes to Pavan Kalyan, who is making his debut as a hero. All three heroines and Kasireddy have performed very well. We sincerely wish that director Veeru’s name will be remembered for at least the next ten years with this film.”

Kasireddy Rajkumar said:

“Purushaha is releasing on May 22. This film will make all men feel proud. Pavan Kalyan is being introduced through this movie. I shared screen space with Saptagiri for the first time and learned a lot from him. All three heroines will surely impress audiences. Thank you so much to everyone who came here and supported us.”

Hasini Sudheer said:

“My first film was Purushothamudu, and this is my second movie. Special thanks to the director and producers for giving me this opportunity. When I first heard the story, they told me I would be playing the heroine. It has been a wonderful experience working with this team. Our movie is releasing on May 22, and I request everyone to watch it.”

Rayancha said:

“Special thanks to director Veeru garu for giving me an opportunity in Purushaha. I also thank our producer for constantly supporting us. We had a lot of fun during the shoot, and I learned many things from everyone. Our film is releasing on May 22. Please watch and make it a big hit.”

Vishika said:

“Thanks to the media for supporting our film Purushaha. Director Veeru sir is a very fun person to work with. This is my first movie as a heroine. I believe everyone will support and enjoy this film. Purushaha is releasing in theatres on May 22, and I request everyone to watch it with their families.”