Sandigdham Releasing On May 29

The intriguing thriller ‘Sandigdham’ To Hit Screens Grandly On May 29

The intriguing thriller Sandigdham, made with a unique and different concept, stars Nihal, Priya Deshapag, Arjun CH, Kajal Tiwari, and Naveen Raj Sankarapu in lead roles. The film is being produced by Sandhya Tiruveedhula under the Thirdha Creations banner and directed by Pardasaradhi Kommoju.

The makers have already released the film’s posters and teaser, which have generated a positive buzz among audiences. The team has successfully wrapped up both shooting and post-production work. With promotions already underway, the film is also gearing up for its censor formalities soon.

The makers have now officially announced the release date of Sandigdham. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on May 29th. The team is planning to entertain audiences further with an aggressive promotional campaign in the coming days.

Gautham Ravi Ram has composed the music for the film, while Nandan Krishna handled the cinematography. Vishwan Raj DS worked as the editor.

The film also features Jeeva Kocherla, Naveen Raj Sankarapu, Chitti Babu, Anand Bharathi, Rising Raju, Appa Rao, Nagi Reddy, Sridevi, Durga, Lakshmi, and others in important roles.