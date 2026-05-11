Hyderabad Temperature to Touch 47 Degrees This Week

Telangana is expected to witness a sharp rise in temperatures again after brief relief from the heat over the last two days. Weather experts have warned that the coming week could bring severe heatwave conditions across several districts, especially between May 18 and May 22.

According to forecasts, eastern districts of Telangana may record temperatures as high as 47 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the state are also likely to experience extreme heat, with temperatures nearing 46 degrees. In Hyderabad, the mercury could climb up to 43 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Officials from the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said daytime temperatures may increase by 2 to 4 degrees over the next two days. Heatwave conditions are expected to intensify in many districts and could continue for nearly 10 days, raising concerns about public health and water shortages.

Although a few districts may receive light rain on Monday, experts believe the relief will be temporary. On Sunday, the highest temperature in the state was recorded at 43.1 degrees Celsius in Salur village of Nizamabad district.

At the same time, unexpected weather caused trouble for farmers in Mahabubabad district. A late-night hailstorm in Gudur mandal damaged large quantities of paddy and maize that had been kept at procurement centres for drying.

Farmers said the sudden rain soaked the crops and caused heavy financial losses. They are now requesting the government to buy the damaged produce at the minimum support price to help them recover from the setback.

With both heatwave warnings and crop damage concerns growing, authorities are advising people to remain cautious and take necessary safety measures during the extreme summer conditions.

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