OTT Releases This Week(May 11-17): New Movies and Web Series to watch

Another new week has arrived, and many people are choosing to stay indoors because of the IPL season and the intense summer heat. Since there are not many big films in theatres this week, OTT platforms are expected to attract more viewers with fresh movies and web series.

While a few small films are releasing in theatres, most movie lovers are waiting for exciting OTT content. This week, around 14 movies and web series will premiere on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Aha, Sun NXT, and ZEE5.

Here is the complete list of OTT releases from May 11 to May 17, 2026.

Netflix

Oru Durooha Sahacharyathil (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – May 13

Nemesis (English Series) – May 14

Soulmate (Japanese Series) – May 14

Dhurandhar 2 (Hindi Movie) – May 15 (Overseas Release)

Kartavya (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – May 15

Berlin and the Lady with Ermine (English Series) – May 15

Amazon Prime Video

Off Campus (English Series) – May 13

Exam (Telugu Dubbed Series) – May 15

Disney+ Hotstar

The Punisher: One Last Kill (English Movie) – May 12

Tukhra Ka Mere Pyaar Season 2 (Hindi Series) – May 12

Inspector Avinash Season 2 (Hindi Series) – May 15

Aha

Thimmarajupalli TV (Telugu Movie) – May 15

Sun NXT

Kalidas 2 (Tamil Movie) – May 12

ZEE5

Tighi (Marathi Movie) – May 15

Among these releases, Telugu viewers are showing interest in Kartavya, Thimmarajupalli TV, and the dubbed series Exam. There is also curiosity around Dhurandhar 2, although there is still no clarity about its India release on Netflix.

With summer holidays continuing and IPL matches keeping people at home, OTT platforms are once again becoming the main source of entertainment for audiences this week.