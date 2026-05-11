AP Teacher Rewards SSC Topper With First Flight Journey

A government school teacher from Vizianagaram won hearts after fulfilling a special promise made to his students. A biology teacher at a District Council High School arranged an airplane trip for the Class 10 topper to encourage students to perform better in academics.

Miriyala Krishnaravu, who teaches in the Cheepurupalli constituency, had earlier announced that the student securing the highest marks in the SSC examinations would get a chance to travel by flight. After student E Hemanth emerged as the school topper, the teacher kept his word and sponsored the entire journey himself.

The student travelled by air from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada, marking his first experience on a flight. The teacher said the reward was introduced to create healthy competition among students and motivate them to dream big and work hard.

Apart from the flight journey, the teacher also planned an educational tour for the student in Vijayawada. During the visit, they were expected to explore important places such as the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, the High Court, the Science Museum, and the Bhavani Lighthouse.

The thoughtful gesture has received widespread appreciation on social media, with many praising the teacher for going beyond regular classroom teaching and inspiring students in a unique way.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh announced the SSC Class 10 examination results on April 30. The state recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.25%. Girls once again outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 87.90%, while boys registered 82.68%.

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