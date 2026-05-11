Hyderabad Traffic Advisory Today Near LB Stadium

Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced a traffic advisory for Monday, May 11, due to a large State-level event planned at LB Stadium. The programme is being organised by the School Education Department as part of the Education Special Week celebrations under Praja Palana.

Officials expect heavy traffic movement in and around the stadium between 5 pm and 9 pm as a large number of people are likely to attend the event. Commuters have been advised to avoid several busy routes during the evening to reduce delays and congestion.

According to the advisory, traffic is expected to be slow on the Ravindra Bharati to Nampally road, Liberty to Abids stretch, Basheerbagh junction surroundings, AR Petrol Pump to Nampally route, and the BJR Statue to Abids road.

The police also warned that traffic jams may occur in busy areas, including Nampally, Abids, Basheerbagh, and nearby junctions due to the increase in vehicle movement before and after the programme.

To assist the public, the Hyderabad Traffic Police said a special traffic helpline number, 9010203626, will remain active from 5 pm to 9 pm on Monday. Citizens can also report traffic problems or seek updates through the department’s official social media platforms.

Motorists are advised to plan their travel in advance and choose alternate routes to avoid inconvenience during peak evening hours.

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