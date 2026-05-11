Trisha At Vijay Oath Ceremony, Family’s Absence Fuels Discussion

Actor-turned-politician Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a grand ceremony held in Chennai on Sunday. The event witnessed the presence of several political leaders, celebrities, and thousands of supporters who gathered to celebrate the historic moment.

However, what caught the attention of many people online was the absence of Vijay’s wife and children at the swearing-in ceremony. Their absence quickly became a major topic of discussion on social media, especially as rumours about Vijay’s closeness with actress Trisha Krishnan have been circulating for the past few months.

Trisha attended the ceremony and was seen arriving with her mother. Dressed in a traditional blue silk saree, the actress became one of the highlights of the event. Several photos and videos of her from the ceremony soon went viral online.

Social media users reacted strongly after noticing that Vijay’s family members were missing from the event. Many users shared their opinions online, while others asked people not to jump to conclusions based on rumours. Neither Vijay nor his family has responded to the online discussions so far.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony marked a huge political milestone in Tamil Nadu. Celebrities including R. Madhavan and several public figures congratulated him on becoming the new Chief Minister.

Trisha arrived at Nehru Stadium pic.twitter.com/fTrscqMlic — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) May 10, 2026

New CM, New Queen?

Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as CM, but the real story is in the front row! No wife, no kids, but Trisha is there with his mother? Divorce rumors or unofficial confirmation? Sangeetha absence speaks louder than words! #TVKVijay‌HQ — Er. Netra Sharma (@Netra_sharma0) May 10, 2026

The family that should have been at the center of attention today is absent. As Joseph Vijay takes oath, his estranged wife Sangeetha, son Jason Sanjay, and daughter Divya Sasha are not attending the ceremony. Instead, the entire focus has now shifted to Trisha Krishnan. A true… pic.twitter.com/htZOsKr7BH — Mamta Kumari (@mamtabhumihar) May 10, 2026

C. Joseph Vijay on stage doing eye contact with Trisha Krishnan. Both got emotional after seeing each other. On the other hand, Trisha is already behaving like a CM in front of the media. Don't get shocked if she becomes minister after few days, Now people of Tamil Nadu will… pic.twitter.com/S7tlkHIuDS — Chota Don (@choga_don) May 10, 2026