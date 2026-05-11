Trisha At Vijay Oath Ceremony, Family’s Absence Fuels Discussion

May 11, 2026, 08:48 IST
- Sakshi Post

Actor-turned-politician Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a grand ceremony held in Chennai on Sunday. The event witnessed the presence of several political leaders, celebrities, and thousands of supporters who gathered to celebrate the historic moment.

However, what caught the attention of many people online was the absence of Vijay’s wife and children at the swearing-in ceremony. Their absence quickly became a major topic of discussion on social media, especially as rumours about Vijay’s closeness with actress Trisha Krishnan have been circulating for the past few months.

Trisha attended the ceremony and was seen arriving with her mother. Dressed in a traditional blue silk saree, the actress became one of the highlights of the event. Several photos and videos of her from the ceremony soon went viral online.

Social media users reacted strongly after noticing that Vijay’s family members were missing from the event. Many users shared their opinions online, while others asked people not to jump to conclusions based on rumours. Neither Vijay nor his family has responded to the online discussions so far.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony marked a huge political milestone in Tamil Nadu. Celebrities including R. Madhavan and several public figures congratulated him on becoming the new Chief Minister.


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