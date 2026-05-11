Hero Krishna Sai Presents Cheque to Telangana Governor

Tollywood hero Krishna Sai has once again earned praise for his philanthropic endeavors. He is actively engaged in social service through his organization, the 'Krishna Sai International Charitable Trust.' In support of the Red Cross Society's initiatives, he presented a donation cheque of Rs. 4 lakhs to Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

During the meeting held at Lok Bhavan in Hyderabad, the Governor specially commended Krishna Sai for his service-oriented programs and for standing as a role model for the youth. The two also discussed various social issues during the event.

Through his trust, Krishna Sai organizes numerous welfare activities, including providing financial aid to underprivileged students, offering medical assistance, and distributing essential supplies to those in need. Notably, he is conducting special awareness campaigns to protect the youth from falling prey to drug abuse. The Governor lauded his dedicated efforts in leading anti-drug initiatives and striving to bring a positive change among the younger generation.

On the work front, Krishna Sai is currently busy with several upcoming film projects. 'Police Complaint,' a movie featuring him in a prominent role, is gearing up for release soon. Striking a commendable balance, he continues to showcase his talent in the cinema industry while remaining a strong pillar of support for society through his charitable work. Krishna Sai is rightfully earning widespread recognition not just as a film actor, but also as a dedicated philanthropist.