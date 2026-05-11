Gold and Silver Prices Today, May 11, 2026

Gold and silver prices in the Indian retail market remained mostly steady on Monday, May 11, with only minor fluctuations recorded across major cities. While gold rates showed limited movement in both 24-karat and 22-karat categories, silver prices also traded in a narrow range amid cautious global sentiment.

In the futures market, MCX gold contracts for June delivery slipped 0.10% to ₹1,53,000 per 10 grams during early trade. Meanwhile, MCX silver July futures gained 0.61% and traded at ₹2,63,970 per kilogram around 9:41 am.

Global geopolitical tensions continued to influence bullion market sentiment. US President Donald Trump reportedly rejected Iran’s latest proposal aimed at ending the ongoing 10-week conflict, calling it “totally unacceptable.” Iran, in response, asserted that it would not surrender to US pressure. Iranian military officials also warned of “surprising options” if tensions escalated further.

At the same time, Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the conflict was far from over, saying there was still “more work to be done.” The continuing uncertainty has cast a shadow over the much-anticipated summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In India’s retail bullion market, 24-karat gold is considered the purest form of the precious metal, while 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery due to its durability.

Gold and Silver Prices Across Major Cities on May 11, 2026

Mumbai

24K Gold: ₹1,52,210 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,39,526 per 10 grams

Silver (999 Fine): ₹2,62,810 per kg

New Delhi

24K Gold: ₹1,51,950 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,39,288 per 10 grams

Silver (999 Fine): ₹2,62,350 per kg

Bengaluru

24K Gold: ₹1,52,370 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,39,673 per 10 grams

Silver (999 Fine): ₹2,62,970 per kg

Kolkata

24K Gold: ₹1,52,050 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,39,379 per 10 grams

Silver (999 Fine): ₹2,62,410 per kg

Hyderabad

24K Gold: ₹1,52,490 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,39,783 per 10 grams

Silver (999 Fine): ₹2,63,180 per kg

Chennai

24K Gold: ₹1,52,700 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,39,975 per 10 grams

Silver (999 Fine): ₹2,63,530 per kg

Disclaimer: Gold and silver prices may vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, making charges, and jeweller-specific pricing. The rates mentioned are indicative retail prices and are subject to change based on market fluctuations and bullion market movements.