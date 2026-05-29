Telangana's Future City To Be Global Growth Hub

The Telangana government has stepped up efforts to accelerate the development of its ambitious Future City project, with senior ministers asserting that the proposed urban centre is being designed to emerge as a globally competitive destination for investment, innovation and employment generation.

Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Thursday reviewed the progress of key infrastructure projects being developed under the Future City initiative. The ministers inspected the construction of the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) headquarters and the Young India Skills University campus before holding a detailed review meeting with officials.

Focus on Global Standards

During the review, the ministers stressed that the government is adopting international benchmarks in planning and execution to ensure the city becomes a model for future urban development.

They noted that every component of the project—from infrastructure and institutional facilities to public services—is being developed under a structured roadmap aimed at creating a world-class ecosystem. According to the ministers, the vision is to establish Future City as a modern urban centre capable of attracting global investments while supporting sustainable growth.

FCDA Office Inauguration Soon

The ministers indicated that the inauguration of the FCDA office is expected to take place shortly, with the final schedule to be decided in consultation with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Officials are reviewing the pace of ongoing works to ensure readiness ahead of the launch.

Sridhar Babu said the inspection was conducted to assess construction progress and make necessary preparations for the opening of the FCDA facility. He expressed confidence that the project would gather further momentum once the authority begins functioning from its dedicated office.

Employment and Skills Development at Core

The ministers highlighted that one of the primary goals of the Future City project is to create large-scale employment opportunities for the state's youth. They said the development of the Young India Skills University would play a crucial role in preparing students and job seekers for emerging industries and future workforce requirements.

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the infrastructure being built today would serve generations to come and help shape a modern Telangana. He added that the government intends to transform Future City into a major economic and urban growth engine with national and international significance.

Officials Review Construction Progress

During the visit, the ministers examined ongoing construction activities and issued directions to officials to ensure timely completion of the projects. They reiterated the government's commitment to delivering the Future City vision within the current term and fulfilling the promises made to the people.

FCDA Commissioner K. Shashank, Maheshwaram DCP K. Narayana Reddy and other senior officials, public representatives and project stakeholders were present during the inspection and review meeting.