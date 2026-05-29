Rare Blue Micromoon to Appear in Hyderabad on May 31

Skywatchers in Hyderabad are expected to witness a rare astronomical event on May 31 as a Blue Micromoon appears in the evening sky. The unusual phenomenon combines two lunar events — a Blue Moon and a Micromoon — making it a special sight for astronomy enthusiasts.

The event is taking place because May 2026 features two full moons. The first full moon appeared on May 1, while the second full moon will occur on May 31. Traditionally, the second full moon in a single calendar month is known as a Blue Moon.

What is a Blue Micromoon?

Despite the term “Blue Moon,” the Moon will not actually appear blue in colour. The name is simply used to describe the second full moon occurring within the same month.

This month’s event becomes even more unique because the full moon will also coincide with a Micromoon. A Micromoon occurs when the Moon reaches the farthest point from Earth in its orbit, causing it to appear slightly smaller and less bright than a normal full moon.

Astronomers say the Moon may look around 6 to 7 percent smaller than usual, although the difference may be difficult to notice without careful observation.

Best Time to Watch in Hyderabad

According to expected moonrise timings, residents in Hyderabad may get the best view of the Blue Micromoon between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm on May 31, depending on weather and cloud conditions.

Experts also mention that the Moon could still appear larger near the horizon because of an optical phenomenon called the Moon Illusion, where the human eye perceives the Moon as bigger when it is closer to the horizon line.

No Special Equipment Needed

One of the highlights of the celestial event is that it can be viewed easily without telescopes, binoculars, or any special astronomical equipment. People across the city can enjoy the rare lunar sight with the naked eye.

Blue Moons are considered relatively uncommon and usually occur once every two to three years, making the May 31 Blue Micromoon a special event for stargazers and photography enthusiasts alike.

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