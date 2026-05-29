Telangana: Single Smart Welfare Card and AI-Powered System Soon

The Telangana government is working on an ambitious plan to introduce a unified smart card that will serve as a single gateway for citizens to access government welfare schemes, services, and personal records. The proposal was discussed during a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently.

The initiative aims to integrate multiple government databases and welfare programs into a centralized platform, making service delivery faster, more transparent, and efficient.

Statewide Data Collection Exercise to Begin

As part of the project, the Chief Minister directed officials to undertake a special statewide survey to gather detailed information about individuals and families. The collected data will help create a comprehensive citizen database that can be used across government departments.

Senior officials, including Industries and Commerce Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, and other top bureaucrats, participated in the meeting and reviewed the roadmap for implementation.

AI-Driven Beneficiary Management

The government intends to build an Artificial Intelligence-powered system that can continuously update and monitor beneficiary information. Officials believe the technology will help improve the accuracy of welfare delivery while reducing administrative bottlenecks.

The AI platform is expected to identify duplicate beneficiaries, prevent misuse of welfare schemes, streamline service delivery, and reduce dependence on manual verification processes.

IT Department to Oversee Card Issuance

Unlike existing department-specific cards, the proposed unified card will be issued through a centralized mechanism under the Information Technology Department. The government plans to utilize its in-house technology expertise to develop and manage the system.

The card will bring together information related to key sectors, including healthcare, education, employment, welfare schemes, and socio-economic surveys, enabling departments to access verified data through a common platform.

Unique State Identity Number Under Consideration

The government is also examining the possibility of assigning a dedicated state-level identification number to every citizen covered under the system. Officials said such an identifier could help improve coordination between departments and ensure seamless delivery of services.

The database may also be expanded to include information on contract and outsourcing employees working in various government departments.

Real-Time Updates and Automated Services

One of the major features being planned is an automated workflow system. For instance, when a death certificate is issued, related welfare databases would be updated automatically, preventing unnecessary continuation of benefits and reducing paperwork.

The unified platform is also expected to maintain detailed health records, allowing departments to access relevant information whenever required.

Monitoring Overseas Migration

The government intends to use the centralized database to track migration patterns, particularly among citizens travelling to Gulf and other Middle Eastern countries for employment. Information related to skill development programs, passports, visas, and overseas employment opportunities could be linked to the platform.

Officials have been asked to study successful models adopted in other states, including Kerala, to improve migration management and curb exploitation by unauthorized recruitment agents.

Focus on Efficient Welfare Delivery

According to the state government, the proposed Unified Welfare Card is designed to simplify citizens' interactions with government departments while ensuring that benefits reach eligible beneficiaries without duplication or delays. The initiative is expected to strengthen data-driven governance and improve the overall efficiency of welfare administration across Telangana.