Independence Day Event by Akan: Supporting Autism Programmes and Neurodivergent Youth

An Independence Day gathering in Hyderabad brought together policymakers, artists, social workers and members of the public to highlight the importance of inclusion, accessibility and opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The event, Akan Aahvaanam 2026, was organised by Akan Hyderabad in partnership with The Good Talk Factory Foundation. Telangana Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, actress and educationist Dhaassyam Geetha Bhascker, UNICEF Hyderabad Chief of Field Office Dr. Zelalem Birhanu Taffesse, Temple Architect Anand Sai, actor Kadambari Kiran and others were among those who attended.

More than 500 people participated in the gathering, which featured a traditional aritaku bhojanam and live acoustic music. Instead of fixed prices, guests were allowed to contribute according to their choice, with the collections being directed towards social initiatives.

The funds will support accessibility improvements, autism support programmes for families and skill-development workshops for neurodivergent youth.

The venue also included facilities aimed at making the event more accessible, including wheelchair access, a quiet low-sensory seating area and sensory-friendly service hours.

Speaking at the event, Jayesh Ranjan said Independence should also mean creating equal opportunities for people who face social and physical disadvantages. He stressed the need for greater sensitivity towards intellectually challenged individuals and for creating spaces where everyone can participate.

Dhaassyam Geetha Bhascker said the idea of Independence becomes more meaningful when every individual has the opportunity to participate and feel included. She also called for greater understanding of the different ways people experience the world.

The initiative has been held annually with a different social focus. In 2024, it supported critical care for premature babies through a partnership with Extra Mile, while the 2025 edition supported children living with Thalassemia through Blood Warriors.

This year's programme focused on accessibility, empathy and neurodiversity, with the organisers aiming to use a public gathering to create awareness as well as raise funds for related social initiatives.