The Red Bag Releasing On August 21, Tipped to Be a Mysterious Crime Thriller

The Red Bag Releasing On August 21, Through PVR INOX Pictures



The upcoming crime thriller The Red Bag is set to release worldwide on August 21. PVR INOX Pictures will be releasing the film in theatres.

Written and directed by Ravi Kumar Seerapu, the film is produced by Harikrishna Somisetty under Memory Makers. The cast includes Kabir Singh, Prasad Behara, Raadhya, Monika, Sneha Singh, Akanksha, Eshan Shankar, Avinash Badal, Bhargavi and Raasi.

The film has generated curiosity with its promotional material, particularly its teaser, which received a positive response from viewers.

The newly released poster adds to the mystery surrounding the film. It features three-armed women, a mysterious red bag, an urban setting and elements suggesting high-stakes action. The makers have kept details of the story under wraps.

Priyesh Guruswamy is handling the cinematography, while Shekhar Mopuri has composed the music and Shiva Sharvani is in charge of editing.

With the release date confirmed, the team is expected to intensify promotions and release more details about the film ahead of its theatrical debut.