Gold, Silver Prices Today, May 29: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed slight fluctuations on May 29, 2026, following changes in international markets. Experts say global tensions involving the US and Iran, inflation worries, and fluctuations in the US dollar are affecting precious metal prices worldwide. While gold prices showed mixed movement, silver prices also remained volatile in both international and Indian markets.

According to market reports, gold prices are struggling to recover after recently touching a two-month low. Investors are closely watching global economic developments and inflation data before making fresh investments in gold and silver.

Below are the latest city-wise gold and silver prices in major Indian cities for May 29, 2026.

Gold Prices Today – May 29, 2026

Delhi

24K Gold – ₹1,55,880 per 10 grams

22K Gold – ₹1,42,890 per 10 grams

Mumbai

24K Gold – ₹1,56,150 per 10 grams

22K Gold – ₹1,43,138 per 10 grams

Hyderabad

24K Gold – ₹1,56,400 per 10 grams

22K Gold – ₹1,43,367 per 10 grams

Chennai

24K Gold – ₹1,56,610 per 10 grams

22K Gold – ₹1,43,559 per 10 grams

Bengaluru

24K Gold – ₹1,56,270 per 10 grams

22K Gold – ₹1,43,248 per 10 grams

Kolkata

24K Gold – ₹1,55,940 per 10 grams

22K Gold – ₹1,42,945 per 10 grams

Silver Prices Today – May 29, 2026

Delhi

Silver Price – ₹2,65,750 per kg

Mumbai

Silver Price – ₹2,66,210 per kg

Hyderabad

Silver Price – ₹2,66,980 per kg

Chennai

Silver Price – ₹2,68,100 per kg

Bengaluru

Silver Price – ₹2,66,420 per kg

Kolkata

Silver Price – ₹2,65,860 per kg

Market analysts believe gold and silver prices may continue to remain volatile in the coming days depending on global economic conditions, inflation trends, and geopolitical developments.