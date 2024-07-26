Janhvi Kapoor Gushes Over Jr NTR's Energy in 'Devara'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor shared her experience working with Jr NTR in ''Devara'' while promoting her movie Ulajh.''

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy with projects in Bollywood and Tollywood, and fans are excited to see her with South Indian star Jr NTR. While promoting her next Bollywood release, ''Ulajh,'' she shared her experience working with him in an interview.

Dhadak, the actress, stated, "I love how they work over there. I love how they treat a movie like a work of art…a work of cinema. They really give it that respect, scale, and magnitude. They have so much conviction in their storytelling."

While talking about the movie and the direction, the share continued about Jr NTR: "Jr NTR sir walks into a frame, and it becomes alive. His energy is contagious, and I recently shot for a song with him; the speed at which he picks steps is unheard of. I've been here learning the same for ten days, and he learns it all in a second. Even in his takes, he's just alive on camera.""

The Bollywood actress briefly shared about her personal life, saying that she is happy currently and living happily. She said that she is manifesting her thoughts about the Ulajh success, followed by her song shoot with Jr NTR. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi said that she is recovering from a health issue and is optimistic about sustaining the energy for the shoot.