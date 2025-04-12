AP Inter Supplementary Exam Time Table 2025 Released: Check here!

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has made available the comprehensive schedule for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Exams 2025. The following are the most important details:

Exam Schedule

The examinations will be held in morning and afternoon sessions for eight days.

Practical exams and Environmental Education tests will be administered after the theory exams.

How to Check the TimeTable

To obtain the exam schedule, students may follow these instructions:

Go to the official website: resultsbie.ap.gov.in or bie.ap.gov.in

Search for the "AP Inter Supplementary Exam Time Table 2025" link

Download and take a printout of the timetable for reference

Important Information

Students are requested to visit the official website for the latest information regarding the exam schedule.

The timetable is on the BIEAP website, and students can download it from there.

By going through these steps and staying updated, students can make a good preparation for the AP Inter Advanced Supplementary Exams 2025. For accurate and precise information, students should log onto the official BIEAP website.

