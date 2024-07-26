Prabhas' Fauji to have a Bose connect

Subhash Chandra Bose is seen as a true freedom fighter by millions of Indians. So much about his adventures and patriotism is the stuff of legends.

The news is that the revered revolutionary will be referred to in Fauji, Prabhas' pan-Indian movie with Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi. Reports say that the founder of Azad Hind Fauz will see Prabhas' character getting attracted to in the film.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Fauji will go on the floors in 2025. It might star Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna as the female leads.

Prabhas is also going to do Spirit, Salaar 2, Raja Saab and Kalki 2. Fauji is one of the most expensive Indian films ever.