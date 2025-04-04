L2: Empuraan Breaks Manjummel Boys' Record – Becomes Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has set the box office on fire with his latest film, L2: Empuraan. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, this highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer has been on a record-breaking spree since its release on March 27.

Within just eight days, L2: Empuraan has amassed a staggering ₹250 crore in worldwide gross, surpassing last year’s blockbuster Manjummel Boys (₹242 crore) to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. This phenomenal success has sent Mohanlal’s fans into a frenzy of celebrations.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has been made on a massive scale with a budget of approximately ₹140 crore and released as a pan-India project.

Box Office Performance

Domestic Market: ₹88.25 crore (Net Earnings)

Overseas Collections: ₹103 crore+

Worldwide Gross: ₹250 crore+

With the film continuing its dream run, L2: Empuraan is expected to cross the ₹300 crore mark soon, further cementing its place in Malayalam cinema history.