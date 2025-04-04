PM Modi to flag off Rameswaram-Tambaram new train service on Ram Navami

Chennai, April 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu on April 6. On the occasion of Ram Navami, at around 12 noon, he will inaugurate the new Pamban Rail Bridge - India’s first vertical lift sea bridge and flag off a train and a ship from the road bridge and witness the operation of the bridge.

Thereafter at around 12.45 p.m., he will perform darshan and pooja at Ramanathaswamy temple at Rameswaram. At around 1.30 p.m. in Rameswaram, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore in Tamil Nadu. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Pamban Rail Bridge and flag off the Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) new train service. The bridge carries a deep cultural significance. According to the Ramayana, the construction of Ram Setu was initiated from Dhanushkodi near Rameswaram.

The Bridge, linking Rameswaram to the mainland, stands as a remarkable feat of Indian engineering on the global stage. It was built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore. It is 2.08 km in length, features 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift span that rises up to a height of 17 metres, facilitating smooth movement of ships while ensuring seamless train operations.

Constructed with stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints, the bridge boasts increased durability and reduced maintenance needs. It is designed for dual rail tracks to accommodate future demands. A special polysiloxane coating protects it from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore in Tamil Nadu.

These projects include the foundation stone for the four-laning of 28 Km 28-km-long Walajapet – Ranipet section of NH-40 and dedication to the Nation of the 4-laned 29-km-long Viluppuram – Puducherry section of NH-332, 57-km-long Poondiyankuppam – Sattanathapuram section of NH-32, and 48-km-long Cholapuram – Thanjavur section of NH-36.

These highways will connect many pilgrim centres and tourist places, reduce the distance between cities, and enable faster access to Medical colleges and hospitals, ports, besides empowering local farmers to transport agricultural products to the nearby markets and boost the economic activity of local leather and small-scale industries.

