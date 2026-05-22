Drishyam 3 Movie Review and Rating

Drishyam 3 Movie Review: Mohanlal Holds the Fort in a Familiar but Less Thrilling Sequel

Rating: 2.25/5

The Drishyam franchise enjoys a rare status in Indian cinema. What began as a Malayalam thriller in 2013 soon evolved into a nationwide phenomenon, with remakes across multiple languages and a massive fan following for Georgekutty’s intelligent survival game. Director Jeethu Joseph and superstar Mohanlal struck gold with the first two films by blending family drama with edge-of-the-seat suspense.

After the success of Drishyam 2, which premiered directly on OTT during the pandemic, expectations surrounding the third chapter naturally skyrocketed. Returning with the core cast once again, Drishyam 3 arrives carrying the weight of its own legacy. The big question, however, is whether the franchise still has enough mystery and emotional intensity left to surprise audiences.

Story

Georgekutty (Mohanlal) has already protected his family twice from life-altering consequences. This time, however, a new threat emerges from an unexpected direction.

The story revolves around Georgekutty’s daughter Anju (Ansiba Hassan), whose life takes a major turn when a Gulf-based businessman, Avira (Nikhil Nair), enters the picture with a marriage proposal. As events unfold after their wedding, Georgekutty begins sensing danger around his family once again.

With hidden motives, emotional conflicts and old wounds resurfacing, the film follows Georgekutty’s efforts to safeguard his loved ones from another crisis. But unlike the earlier parts, the enemy this time remains uncertain for a long stretch, adding a layer of mystery to the proceedings.

Performances

Mohanlal once again slips effortlessly into the role of Georgekutty. His understated acting and calm screen presence continue to remain the soul of the franchise. Rather than relying on dramatic outbursts, Mohanlal keeps the character controlled and composed, especially during the emotional portions in the latter half.

Meena performs her role with ease and lends warmth to the family scenes. Some of her sarcastic remarks about modern mobile phone addiction bring light humour into the narrative. Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil deliver convincing performances as Georgekutty’s daughters, with Esther getting a comparatively stronger role this time.

Kalabhavan Shajohn receives more scope than before and performs effectively. The supporting cast, filled with familiar Malayalam cinema faces, does its part sincerely. As expected from the industry, the acting department remains one of the strongest aspects of the film.

Technical Aspects

Visually, the film looks polished. Cinematographer Satheesh Kurup captures the rural Kerala backdrop beautifully, giving the film a grounded and realistic atmosphere. The absence of songs works in favour of the narrative, while Anil Johnson’s background score effectively attempts to maintain tension throughout the film.

The editing, however, feels inconsistent. While the second half moves at a relatively better pace, the opening portions feel stretched and sluggish. Several scenes take too long to establish information that audiences can predict much earlier.

Jeethu Joseph’s direction remains neat in terms of presentation, but the writing lacks the brilliance that elevated the earlier films. The screenplay rarely surprises and many twists feel familiar or conveniently designed rather than organically shocking.

Analysis

The biggest strength of the Drishyam series has always been its unpredictable writing. The earlier films constantly kept audiences guessing, with seemingly ordinary scenes eventually leading to clever payoffs. That magic is noticeably missing in Drishyam 3.

The premise of Georgekutty facing a new unknown enemy initially sounds promising. The introduction of an investigative journalist and fresh characters suggests a new dimension to the franchise. However, the narrative gradually settles into a predictable pattern, making it easier to foresee where the story is heading.

Unlike the first two films, where Georgekutty’s strategic brilliance left audiences stunned, this installment rarely offers moments that genuinely thrill or shock. The film does have a few engaging stretches in the latter portions, and longtime fans may still enjoy seeing Georgekutty protect his family once again. But the emotional connection built over the years contributes more to those moments than the screenplay itself.

The first half particularly suffers from slow pacing and repetitive conversations. While viewers may patiently wait for a major payoff, the payoff never reaches the standards set by the franchise earlier. The twists are functional but lack impact, and some dramatic reveals feel forced.

That said, the film remains watchable due to Mohanlal’s performance and the goodwill the franchise has earned. Fans invested in Georgekutty’s journey may still find satisfaction in revisiting these characters on the big screen.

Verdict

Drishyam 3 works more as a continuation of a beloved franchise than as a gripping standalone thriller. While Mohanlal once again delivers a dependable performance and a few portions in the second half manage to hold attention, the film falls short in delivering the suspense, tension and clever writing associated with the brand.

For viewers expecting another masterfully crafted thriller, this installment may feel underwhelming. Still, loyal fans of Georgekutty and the Drishyam universe may find enough emotional value to give it a watch.

Final Verdict: Drishyam 3 offers familiar emotions, but the franchise’s trademark thrills are largely missing this time.