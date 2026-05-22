\Gold, Silver Prices Today, May 22, 2026

Gold and silver prices in India saw slight fluctuations on May 22, 2026, as global bullion markets remained volatile. Experts say a stronger US dollar, rising crude oil prices, and uncertainty in international markets are affecting precious metal rates. Despite minor corrections, gold and silver continue to trade at very high levels in the Indian market.

Jewellery buyers and investors are closely tracking daily price movements before making purchases. Analysts believe prices may continue to remain volatile in the coming days due to global economic conditions and inflation concerns.

Gold Prices Today – May 22, 2026

24 Carat Gold Price

Delhi – Rs 1,57,200

Mumbai – Rs 1,57,050

Chennai – Rs 1,57,450

Hyderabad – Rs 1,57,050

Bengaluru – Rs 1,57,050

Kolkata – Rs 1,57,050

Vijayawada – Rs 1,57,050

Visakhapatnam – Rs 1,57,050

22 Carat Gold Price

Delhi – Rs 1,44,110

Mumbai – Rs 1,43,960

Chennai – Rs 1,44,350

Hyderabad – Rs 1,43,960

Bengaluru – Rs 1,43,960

Kolkata – Rs 1,43,960

Vijayawada – Rs 1,43,960

Visakhapatnam – Rs 1,43,960

Silver Prices Today – May 22, 2026

Silver Price (1 kilogram)