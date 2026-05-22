\Gold, Silver Prices Today, May 22, 2026
Gold and silver prices in India saw slight fluctuations on May 22, 2026, as global bullion markets remained volatile. Experts say a stronger US dollar, rising crude oil prices, and uncertainty in international markets are affecting precious metal rates. Despite minor corrections, gold and silver continue to trade at very high levels in the Indian market.
Jewellery buyers and investors are closely tracking daily price movements before making purchases. Analysts believe prices may continue to remain volatile in the coming days due to global economic conditions and inflation concerns.
Gold Prices Today – May 22, 2026
24 Carat Gold Price
- Delhi – Rs 1,57,200
- Mumbai – Rs 1,57,050
- Chennai – Rs 1,57,450
- Hyderabad – Rs 1,57,050
- Bengaluru – Rs 1,57,050
- Kolkata – Rs 1,57,050
- Vijayawada – Rs 1,57,050
- Visakhapatnam – Rs 1,57,050
22 Carat Gold Price
- Delhi – Rs 1,44,110
- Mumbai – Rs 1,43,960
- Chennai – Rs 1,44,350
- Hyderabad – Rs 1,43,960
- Bengaluru – Rs 1,43,960
- Kolkata – Rs 1,43,960
- Vijayawada – Rs 1,43,960
- Visakhapatnam – Rs 1,43,960
Silver Prices Today – May 22, 2026
Silver Price (1 kilogram)
- Delhi – Rs 2,85,100
- Mumbai – Rs 2,85,100
- Chennai – Rs 2,94,000
- Hyderabad – Rs 2,94,000
- Bengaluru – Rs 2,85,100
- Kolkata – Rs 2,85,100
- Vijayawada – Rs 2,94,000
- Visakhapatnam – Rs 2,94,000