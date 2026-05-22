Eid Al Adha 2026 Date in UAE, Dubai and India

Eid al-Adha 2026 is approaching, and several countries have confirmed the festival dates along with official holiday schedules. Due to different crescent moon sightings, Eid celebrations will take place on different days in the Middle East and South Asia this year.

While Saudi Arabia and the UAE will celebrate Eid Al Adha on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, India and some neighboring South Asian countries are expected to observe the festival on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Eid Al Adha 2026 Date in UAE

The UAE has confirmed that Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The festival follows the observance of Arafat Day and is one of the most important occasions in the Islamic calendar.

Across the UAE, families and communities will gather for prayers, festive meals, and charitable activities during the celebrations.

Eid Al Adha 2026 Date in India

In India, Eid Al Adha is likely to be celebrated on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The one-day difference is linked to local moon sightings in different regions.

Some areas in India may observe the festival earlier or later depending on religious announcements and crescent moon visibility. Certain regions, including parts of Kashmir, could align celebrations with Saudi Arabia on May 27.

Eid Al Adha 2026 in Dubai

In Dubai, Eid Al Adha celebrations are scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The city is expected to witness large festive gatherings, special prayers, shopping offers, and holiday travel during the Eid period.

UAE Eid Holidays 2026

The UAE government has announced an extended holiday for Eid Al Adha and Arafat Day.

Private Sector Holidays

Private sector employees across the UAE are expected to receive holidays from:

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Through Friday, May 29, 2026

Regular office work is scheduled to resume on Monday, June 1, 2026.

Public Sector Holidays in Dubai

Government employees in Dubai are expected to enjoy holidays from May 25 to May 29, 2026.

Private schools and many businesses in Dubai are also likely to remain closed during the Eid break.

Eid Holidays in India

Eid Al Adha is observed as a public holiday across many Indian states.

Government Offices and Banks

Central government offices in Delhi are expected to remain closed on the Eid holiday.

Banks and commercial institutions may remain shut based on state government notifications.

Some states may declare holidays on May 27, while others could observe closures on May 28 depending on local celebrations.

Why Eid Dates Differ Every Year

Islamic festivals follow the lunar calendar, which depends on crescent moon sightings. Since moon visibility varies from country to country, Eid dates can differ between regions.

This year, earlier moon sightings in Saudi Arabia and the UAE led to May 27 celebrations, while India and several South Asian regions are expected to celebrate on May 28.

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