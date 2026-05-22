System OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film?

System is a new Hindi courtroom crime drama that started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 22, 2026. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film brings together Sonakshi Sinha and Jyothika on screen for the first time. The movie is also available in Telugu and other regional languages for audiences across the world.

The story follows Neha Rajvansh, played by Sonakshi Sinha, who is an ambitious public prosecutor. She dreams of becoming a partner in her father’s famous law firm by winning ten cases in a row. During her journey, she meets Sarika Rawat, played by Jyothika, who works as a courtroom stenographer.

Sarika slowly helps Neha understand the deeper side of the legal system and the corruption hidden within it. As they continue winning important courtroom battles, their cases begin exposing powerful people involved in corruption.

The story takes an emotional turn when Neha is given a final case that puts her directly against her own father, Ravi Rajvansh. This creates both personal and professional conflict in her life and becomes the main highlight of the film.

Apart from Sonakshi Sinha and Jyothika, the movie also stars Ashutosh Gowariker, Adinath Kothare, Gaurav Pandey, and Preeti Agarwal in important roles.

The film is produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga under the Baweja Studios banner. The background music and courtroom atmosphere add seriousness to the story and support the film’s emotional scenes.

With courtroom drama, emotional conflict, and corruption-based investigation, System aims to keep audiences engaged throughout its runtime. Fans of legal thrillers and crime dramas are now showing interest in the film after its OTT release.