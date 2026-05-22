Nivetha Pethuraj in Venky's Aadarsha Kutumbam

After a long hiatus, director Trivikram Srinivas is set to return to the director’s chair with a full-fledged family entertainer. Trivikram has teamed up with Venkatesh Daggubati for Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. AK 47, which is being touted as an out-and-out family drama with his trademark blend of emotions and entertainment.

The latest buzz in film circles is that actress Nivetha Pethuraj has been roped in for a key role in the film. Nivetha had earlier collaborated with Trivikram in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun.

The film features Srinidhi Shetty, best known for the KGF franchise, as the female lead. Production is currently progressing at a brisk pace, and if everything goes according to plan, the makers are eyeing an October 2026 release.